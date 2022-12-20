FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Holiday travel is here and airports across the nation are ready for the busy days.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it expects Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 30 to be the busiest days during the travel season.

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport wants to remind travelers to arrive early and be prepared because it is anticipated that the flights are near or at capacity, leaving fewer options available to accommodate rebooking if flights are missed.

Here are some tips for passengers traveling through the Fresno Yosemite Airport:

Airlines:

Arrive early: two hours prior to domestic flight departures and three hours prior international flights.

Check with your airline about the status of your flight before leaving for the airport. This information is available on most airline websites and mobile apps.

Check with your airline and the most recent CDC’s COVID-19 rules for traveling and for the destination as well as for returning to the United States.

Pack Smart:

Start with empty bags so you are less likely to bring prohibited items through a TSA checkpoint. Click here to know what items are allowed in the airplanes.

TSA Security Screening:

TSA in Fresno International Airport has added more capacity at the security screening lane for an improved passenger experience.

Travelers or families with disabilities or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares line (885) 787-2227, at least 72 hours prior to the flight with questions about going through security or assistance needed.

It’s the season to give, but TSA encourages passengers traveling with gifts to do so with easy-to-open bags or gift boxes with lids that can be removed easily, so the contents can be inspected if needed. Or consider placing unwrapped gifts in checked luggage.

Review TSA’s 3-1-1 Liquids Rule for carry-on bags. Travelers may carry a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in their carry-on luggage and through the security checkpoint. The limit sizes and containers should be 3.4 ounces or less per item.

If traveling with food, TSA wants to remind you that if you can spill it, spray it, pump it, or pour it is considered a liquid, and if it is larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in the checked luggage.

Parking:

Parking is in high demand during peak holiday periods. Lots can fill up quickly, FAT officials encourage travelers to have other parking lots in mind in case the first choice is not available upon arrival. For questions about parking in Fresno Yosemite International Airport call (559) 252-0052, and to see a map with the parking options visit flyfresno.com/parking/.

Cell Phone Waiting and Ground Transportation:

A free Cell Phone Waiting Area is located near the terminal to accommodate friends and family who are picking up arriving passengers just look for the blue signs at the lot entrance. Drivers must stay with their vehicles.

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up area, Fresno Area Express (FAX), and V-Line are in front of the terminal Departures curb at the center median and marked with blue signage. For a map of ground, and transportation locations visit flyfresno.com/parking/

Taxi service is available across from the Baggage Claim doors at the center median.

Holiday Entertainment at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport:

Holiday Music Program with musical performances by talented local pianists and the Simba School of Music. As part of the Airport’s Arts and Culture program bringing a holiday vibe for the travelers.

Don’t forget to take pictures with Gordo or at the holiday-themed selfie stations with the snowmen, cozy bears, and sparkling holiday trees.

Gordo is Fresno’s Yosemite International Airport Mascot

Health and Safety

Masks and face coverings are now optional in the United States and some other countries, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC recommends that people wear face masks in indoor areas of public transportation and transportation hubs. For more info visit CDC.gov.

