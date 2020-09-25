Tiny house soon to be gifted to someone who lost their home due to Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — For the past two years students in Mr. Eichmann’s High School Construction class helped build a tiny house.

Senior at Clovis High School. Jacob Moraga says he helped work on this tiny house last year before they were forced to learn from home due to COVID-19.

“We came in and we just started to finish it up. Putting the sheets and putting up the exterior on it and the inside finishing parts of it and electrical parts. Basically, just finishing up for that buyer,” said Jacob.

The goal was to sell the tiny house to a buyer when the home was complete. But, with the coronavirus pandemic having students learn from home it was nearly impossible to finish the project.

“Looking out the classroom seeing the mountains on fire hearing the news of people displaced I thought, ok we can’t have students work on this they are not allowed back on campus, but I know we can rally the community,” said Eichmann.

Eichmann said with the help from J-Z Construction they were able to finish the almost complete tiny house.

“Within days maybe even by the end of today it can be completely dried in and taken to a new home,” said Eichmann.

So instead of selling the tiny house to a buyer they plan on gifting it to a family or first responder who lost their house due to the destructive Creek Fire.

Senior at Clovis High School, Aryel Chavez says getting the chance to give back during this time feels great.

“This is going to help them just settle and be okay until they figure things out,” said Aryel.

When Eichmann’s students found out that their hard work was going to be donated many were happy they had a chance to play a part in someone’s recovery.

“For us to find out that this is going to go to someone maybe a first responder or a family that has lost something And actually, have this as a purpose to have something to come home to at the end of the night,” said Jacob.

Eichmann said it’s good to give back and share this deed with his students.

“We really are with the driving forces here and becoming the answer to someone’s prayer,” said Eichmann.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.