“Tim Liles Way” street sign at Sunnyside high school honors late principal

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A beloved force in the Fresno Unified School District and in his community. Tim Liles, 55, was honored today at Sunnyside high school with the renaming of a street sign and many showed up to share how much he will be missed.

“I still hear him in my ears, I still feel him in my heart. What does he say? Be proud of who you are and what you represent. Represent yourself, your family and your school,” said Valerie Davis, a trustee with the Fresno Unified School District Board of Education.

Liles, who was battling cancer, committed 28 years to education with the FUSD and was recognized by Councilmember Luis Chavez as “Man of the Year” in 2019.

“The best part is Councilmember Chavez is Tim’s student. So this isn’t just a rockstar city council person doing their responsible city council thing, this is a student saying, ‘I love you teacher, you matter to me in my life, you impacted me,’” said Bob Nelson, the superintendent of the Fresno Unified School District.

Liles also impacted a current student at Sunnyside while he was principal, as it was her idea to rename the street “Tim Liles Way”.

“I just felt like it was a great way to honor him because this is his school, he’s literally been here since it was built,” said Annika Boungnavong, a senior and the United Student Body Vice President at Sunnyside high school.

“He meant it when he said, this is my dirt. He was completely committed to the students of southeast Fresno, this was his community, these were his people,” said Debbie Hawkins, the campus culture director at Sunnyside high school.

“I tell you it’s a really interesting time given that we’re in this pandemic because I think some of this will hit us a little bit harder when we return back to school and then he’s not in his office,” said Michele Anderson, the vice principal of Sunnyside high school.

Principal Liles passed away on September 22, 2020 and is mourned by many including his wife of 23 years, Valerie and his sons Chris and Zack. He also leaves his mother, Helen Liles, four sisters and two brothers.

