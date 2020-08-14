Thursday Sports Notes: MW Commissioner explains postponement; Castro’s pro debut scratched after positive COVID test

Thompson says “unknown” about virus drove fall sports decision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KSEE/KGPE) — It’s an uncertain time for Fresno State and Mountain West athletics right now.

The league decided earlier this week to postpone fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, and conference commissioner Craig Thompson shed a little light on that decision Thursday, in an interview with Jesse Kurtz of the Mountain West Network.

“You know, if there’s one word to describe the whole scenario over the last five months, it’s unknown,” said Thompson. “And so, what was the tipping point that changed in five or six days? There was really nothing other than the continued unknown.”

Thompson says the conference spent hundreds of man hours meeting and gathering information before making the tough decision.

“What’s really interesting to me is that every Division 1 conference, and certainly the FBS conferences absolutely, have very active medical groups, and those groups are uneven and unsure of their comparative notes to each other,” said Thompson. “Different studies show different things, and it’s amazing that intelligent people can reach different conclusions.”



So what about playing football in the spring?

Thompson thinks it’s feasible, but with six of the ten FBS conferences still planning on playing in the fall as of now, there are some unknowns there too.

“The first question would be: what does the spring format look like, meaning how many conferences would be willing to play spring football,” said Thompson. “And then, you start to model it. So there are a number of models that we could look at, but first step’s first, we got to see who is willing and able to play in the spring.”

When it comes to basketball, Thompson said they are still hoping to start the season on time in early November, but he cautioned that things can change at a “moment’s notice.”

Castro’s pro debut canceled after positive tests

TULSA, Oklahoma (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno boxer Marc Castro is going have to wait longer than expected to make his highly-anticipated pro debut.



Just two days before he was set to step in the ring for his first professional fight on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his promotional company, Matchroomboxing.com, announced Marc and his father-trainer Tony had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of his fight.



According to the company’s announcement, Marc and Tony are now under strict quarantine.



“We are all extremely disappointed for Marc that his debut has been postponed following his positive test for COVID-19,” said Dr. Rod Ballelos, Matchroom’s Chief Medical Officer.

“Marc and his father will now be under strict quarantine, and plans are being made to ensure the safety of everyone still involved in the event, as well as to not expose the community and contribute to this already devastating pandemic.”

In a tweet Thursday, Marc said he tested negative before leaving for Oklahoma, and was sorry to all his supporters.

It wasn’t meant to be 💔 Pro debut is cancelled pic.twitter.com/8e32BvByjF — Marc Castro (@MarcTheBoxer) August 13, 2020

The Fresno native had a decorated amateur career, where he won two amateur world titles.

