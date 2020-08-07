Thursday Sports Notes: DeChambeau breaks driver; Ramirez fight back on; Bulldogs won’t play Idaho State

Bryson DeChambeau looks at his broken driver on the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

DeChambeau replaces club, shoot 2-under

SAN FRANCISO, Calif. — Central Valley native Bryson DeChambeau had an interesting first round in the PGA Championship being held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco this week.

The Clovis East graduate was 2-under-par through his first six holes, and after his drive on the short par-4 seventh, the driver head broke free from the shaft as Bryson was bending down to pick up his tee.

DeChambeau was allowed to replace the shaft, and after another new shaft was retrieved from his car, he birdied two of the next three holes.

He would make two late bogeys, and post a 2-under 68 in round one. He is tied for 20th, along with Tiger Woods.

They are three shots back of first-round co-leaders Jason Day and Brendon Todd, who both opened with 5-under 65’s. Two-time defending PGA Champion Brooks Koepka is one shot back at 4-under, along with eight others.

DeChambeau played in the afternoon wave on Thursday, where a healthy wind made scoring more difficult than in the morning. DeChambeau will be part of the morning wave on Friday, teeing off on the 10th tee at 8:22 a.m.

Ramirez/Postol fight now set for August 29th

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Central Valley native Jose Ramirez will be fighting again at the end of this month.



After twice having his scheduled title defense against Viktor Postol postponed because of coronavirus concerns, the unified Junior Welterweight title fight is now set to take place Saturday Aug. 29 at the MGM Grand conference center in Las Vegas.

This fight was originally scheduled for Feb. 2 in China, and then later rescheduled for May 9 in Fresno, before both those dates were canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks in those spots.

It should work the third time around, because this time, it will take place in the Top Rank bubble that the company has established at the MGM Grand over the last couple months.

The boxing promotional company, which has Ramirez as one of it’s marquee fighters, has been staging several fights per week in the bubble established at the Las Vegas hotel.

Bulldogs won’t be playing Idaho State in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. — It appears the Fresno State football program has lost another one of its non-conference opponents.



According to reports, the Big Sky Conference is canceling it’s football season this fall, which if accurate, would mean the Bulldogs could not play Big Sky member Idaho State at any point this season.



A game against the Bengals, an FCS school out of Pocatello, Idaho, was originally scheduled to be the home opener for Fresno State on Sept. 5, and already appeared to be in jeopardy on Wednesday when the Mountain West Conference announced its football season this fall would begin no earlier than the week ending Sept. 26.

As of now, the Bulldogs still have eight conference opponents on their schedule, along with an Oct. 17 non-conference game against New Mexico State at Bulldog Stadium.