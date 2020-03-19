Skip to content
YourCentralValley.com
Fresno
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Central Valley News
Crime News
CBS47 On Your Side
Sunday Morning Matters
California News
U.S. & World News
Eyewitness News Investigates
Features
KSEE Sunrise
Eyewitness News This Morning
BorderReport.com
Mystery Wire
The Valley’s Armenia
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Noticias
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Morning Forecast
Video
Conan O’Brien to return to air, with an iPhone from home
North Valley Forecast
Video
Monaco’s head of state Prince Albert II contracts new virus
Online Only
Weather
KSEE24 Weather
CBS47 Weather
Valley Cams
Ski Report
Central Valley Today
Sports
Local Sports
Bulldog Insider
High School Hot Shots
CBS47 Sidelines
CBS47 Morning Matchup
NCAA Basketball
Oakland Raiders
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Kobe Bryant
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Fresno State sophomore guard Aguir Agau enters transfer portal, according to reports
Top Stories
Fresno State to play Cal Poly in football in 2021 and 2022
Video
Linda Garza reacts to Jim Bartko’s death
Video
“While the time may come when we have to cancel postseason events, today is not that day.”
Video
Fresno State basketball player Nate Grimes arrested, released on bond
Community
Bailey’s Bites
Buddy Check 24
Central Valley Local
Clear the Shelters
Events Calendar
Eye On Ag
Girl Power
Home for the Holidays
Job Corner
MedWatch Today
The Mel Robbins Show
On The Map
On The Trail: VR/360°
Pet Place
Pros Who Know
Real Estate
Remarkable Women
Renew A Ride
Vegas NYE
Education
Education Matters
Educator of the Week
NASA Space and Science
Your Character Matters
Cybersafe Parent Program
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital Fresno
TV Schedule
Work With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 8:30 a.m.
COVID-19 Information
News Coverage
Symptoms
Prevention
School Closures
Thursday Morning Forecast
News
Posted:
Mar 19, 2020 / 08:41 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 19, 2020 / 08:41 AM PDT
Don’t Miss
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know
❮
❯
Images from Armenia
Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.
❮
❯