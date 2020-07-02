Three troopers seriously injured after wreck in Oklahoma City involving motorcade for fallen Tulsa police sergeant

News

by: K. Butcher

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A wreck involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and the motorcade for a fallen Tulsa police has shut down part of a turnpike in Oklahoma City.

At around 11:20 a.m., the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced the Kilpatrick Turnpike westbound at Broadway Extension is shut down at this time due to an accident with injury.  Eastbound traffic is also backed up due to this accident.  

OHP officials tell KFOR three troopers are seriously injured. We know one is in surgery.

No other injuries are reported at this time.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement after the crash:

“I ask Oklahomans to join the First Lady and me in praying for the recovery of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who were injured, for their families and for all those affected by this terrible accident.

It is always difficult to receive news of first responders being injured in the line of duty, but it is especially heartbreaking to learn this incident happened during the procession for an officer who was senselessly murdered while protecting his community.” 

Gov. Stitt

A motorcade was passing through Oklahoma City in honor of fallen Tulsa police Sergeant Craig Johnson.

The motorcade was taking his body to a tissue donation center in Oklahoma City.

Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot on Monday after pulling over a driver on 21st Street in Tulsa. Johnson and Zarkeshan were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but sadly, Johnson died from his injuries the next day.

Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan
Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan

What led up to the wreck is unknown at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area and plan for an alternate route.

Latest stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.