Three slot machines seized from Delhi business, owner arrested

DELHI, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An illegal gambling operation was shut down in Delhi Thursday by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said it was a collaboration between Merced County Code Enforcement and the California Department of Justice Bureau of Gambling Control.

Courtesy Merced County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office seized three electronic slot machines from a business in the 9800 block of Stephens Street. There also was an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies learned about this gambling operation earlier this month when the sheriff’s office was tracking alcohol sales to minors, the post read.

The business owner, Angelica Saucedo, was arrested. She has since been released on a citation for possessing illegal gambling machines.