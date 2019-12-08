Three shot in drive-by shooting in the community of Del Rey

DEL REY, California — Authorities said three young men have been shot Saturday afternoon in a reported drive-by shooting in the Fresno County town of Del Rey, west of Sanger.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a drive-by shooting occurred near a store in the area of Morro and Portola avenues around 3:40 pm.

Two of the victims were treated on scene after being hit in the leg.

One was airlifted to the hospital where he had to undergo surgery, but is now in stable condition according to sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities said multiple rounds were fired and the three men, who are said to be in their late teens early 20’s, where stuck while standing in an alleyway.

“Three men were hanging out together report of a dark colored car went driving up the street somebody from the back seat of that car fired. The best description we have right now is that it might be a black Mitsubishi Galant four door,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

deputies said there may have been as many as four people inside that vehicle.

They are looking into the possibility of it being gang related.

“We do know that Del Rey has gang activity here in the town so that’s definitely something we will take a look at,” Botti said.

The shooting shook the neighborhood as others vehicles were stuck by bullets.

Neighbors tell us others, including a child, were outside in the area when it happened.

“I think when you have a shooting like this its traumatic for anyone a child or adult to see people get hurt like that in your community that you think is a nice safe place and you don’t expect something like that to erupt like that in the middle of the day so that’s definitely something we want to get our arms around right now is to ensure the community is safe and get these people in custody so that they cant do this to somebody else,” Botti added.

Deputies had the area closed off for several hours.

They were able to speak to several witnesses, but ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.