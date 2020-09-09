3 Shaver Lake volunteer firefighters lose their homes in the Creek Fire

SHAVER LAKE, California (KGPE) – The Creek Fire continued its path of destruction Tuesday, destroying homes and businesses. The extent of the damage is still unknown, but for the volunteer fire department in Shaver Lake, it hit home.

Three of its 12 members have lost their homes in the fire, while still trying to protect the community.

“One of our other guys who lost his home is on the staff that is doing damage assessment. Can you imagine that? Doing a damage assessment and going to your own home and checking gone? Yeah,” said Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Company 60 Capt. Steve McQuillan.

But for the small crew the fight is worth it to save the community who has also stepped up to help them in return. Local businesses have offered their space, even hotel rooms for the firefighters who are now camping out at the Chief’s home where they just lost water.

Flames also burned their only rescue vehicle.

Capt. McQuillan says they’re tired but trying to pace themselves since they are in it for the long haul.

