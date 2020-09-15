3 McFarland residents killed, including 2 young children, in collision near Earlimart

EARLIMART, Calif. (KGET) — Three McFarland residents, including two young children, were killed in a collision near Earlimart on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:20 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Avenue 48 at Road 160 east of Earlimart after receiving reports of a collision in the area. When they arrived, they found that the driver and two passengers of a 2014 Nissan Sentra had died as a result of the collision.

The driver was a 26-year-old woman and the passengers were a 4-year-old boy and a 4-month-old boy, according to the CHP. The children were not properly restrained in the vehicle, the department said.

Two occupants in the other vehicle involved in the collision, both from Delano, suffered minor injuries due to the crash and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the department said.

Officers determined that the Sentra was heading northbound on Road 160 approaching Avenue 48 while a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was heading westbound on Avenue 48. As the two vehicles approached the intersection, the CHP said the driver of the Nissan failed to stop for the posted stop sign and entered the intersection directly in front of the Toyota.

The front of the Toyota then collided with the right side of the Nissan within the intersection, the department said. The Nissan spun out of control onto the northwest corner of the intersection. The Toyota came to rest on the north shoulder of Avenue 48 just west of Road 160.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.