A small plane at U.S. 95 and State Route 156, Lee Canyon Road at about 10 a.m. Saturday. (Nevada State Police)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A small plane making an emergency landing in the northwest valley Saturday struck a sport utility vehicle on U.S. 95, injuring three people, Nevada State Police said.

The plane’s pilot and a passenger and the driver of a Nissan SUV were taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were non life threatening, according to the State Police Highway Patrol’s Southern Command.

A DA20 two-seater plane experienced mechanical issues and was forced to land on U.S. 95, near Lee Canyon Road, State Police said. (Nevada State Polilce) The plane on the shoulder of the roadway. (Nevada State Police) The driver of a Nissan SUV and two aboard the aircraft were taken to Univeristy Medical Center, State Police said. (Nevada State Police)

A DA20 two-seater airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on the left shoulder of U.S. 95, near Lee Canyon Road, State Route 156, at about 9:40 a.m., State Police said.

The right wing of the plane struck the windshield of the SUV, according to State Police.

The crash was still under investigation just before noon, State Police said.