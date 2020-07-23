3 Fresno gang members charged with ‘conspiring to commit murder’ after shooting that killed 4 in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against three gang members charging them with conspiring to commit murder after killing four in November, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, Fresno residents Pao Vang, 30, Jhovanny Delgado, 19, and Johnny Xiong, 25, were gang members in Fresno and selected a target residence, chose shooters, provided them with guns, and drove to the target location on Nov. 17 killing four and injuring six others.

Vang, Delgado, and Xiong were designated as lookouts, investigators said. They positioned themselves on street corners near the residence to report the presence of law enforcement to the shooters or other gang members according to court documents.

Authorities say Vang, Delgado, and Xiong were charged by criminal complaint on Jan. 2 and have been detained in federal custody since that date.

“Federal and local law enforcement are committed to stopping violent criminal organizations like this one,” said U.S. Attorney Scott. “We will continue to work with our state and federal partners to keep our communities safe from gang violence.”

“In conjunction with the ongoing criminal case in the Fresno County Superior Court, today’s news that a federal grand jury returned an indictment is a testament to the hard work of the Fresno Police Department and that of our federal partners,” said Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. “Collaboratively, we will do all we can to hold to account the perpetrators of this horrific offense and to seek justice for the victims and survivors.”

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed a related felony complaint in the Fresno County Superior Court on Jan. 2 charging Ger Lee, 27, Anthony Montes, 27, Porge Kue, 26, and Billy Xiong, 25, with special circumstances murder, conspiracy to commit murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, as well as enhancements for personally using and discharging firearms in the commission of the offenses and for committing the crimes for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

