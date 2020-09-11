Three dead, one in critical condition after vehicle collision in southeast Fresno, police say

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers with the Fresno Police Department are investigating a traffic collision that killed three people in southeast Fresno Thursday night.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Maple and Kings Canyon Avenues for a traffic collision at around 8:15 p.m.

Captain Anthony Martinez with the southeast policing district says a silver BMW was driving north on Maple ave when the BMW drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with a Hyundai head-on

Authorities say the driver of the BMW and the driver of the Hyundai are both dead. A child that was inside the Hyundai was also found dead inside the car. A woman who was inside the Hyundai was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area for the next five hours while the collision reconstruction team works at the scene. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.