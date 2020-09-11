Three dead, one in critical condition after vehicle collision in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers with the Fresno Police Department are investigating a traffic collision that killed three people in southeast Fresno Thursday night.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Maple and Kings Canyon Avenues for a traffic collision at around 8:15 p.m.

Captain Anthony Martinez with the southeast policing district says a silver BMW was driving north on Maple ave when the BMW drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with a Hyundai head-on

Authorities say the driver of the BMW and the driver of the Hyundai are both dead. A child that was inside the Hyundai was also found dead inside the car. A woman who was inside the Hyundai was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area for the next five hours while the collision reconstruction team works at the scene.

