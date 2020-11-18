Thousands without power in Fresno County

FRESNO California (KSEE/KGPE) –Thousands are without power in the Reedley and Fresno area, Wednesday morning, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

According to the PG&E outage map around 2,269 customers are without power in the Reedley area.

The outage is in the Manchester circuit in Fresno and a circuit in Reedley, both being attributed to flashover from the rain.

Downtown Fresno has 140 customers out of power, there are also reports that power is out in the Tower District of Fresno.

For more information on the outage visit PG&E