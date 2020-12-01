Thousands of lights, decorations now up along Christmas Tree Lane

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Thousands of lights and decorations are now up along Christmas Tree Lane in Fresno’s Fig Garden. Months of work are winding down to final moments for chairman Dean Alexander.

“It’s crunch time. This is the last night before the grand opening so we’ve still got to detail, get all the lights hooked up, get everything clean,” he said.

Finishing touches went up on more than 100 Van Ness Boulevard homes Monday.

“I went through and previewed the lane, it’s a gorgeous as ever,” Alexander said.

Lights were turned on and tested Monday which drew long lines of cars ahead of the big day.

Judy Theriot has lived across from Alexander for 25 years. She said he kick started her unique holiday display.

“Years ago Dean, across the street who does everything, gave me a neon palm tree. So I had to find something to go with the palm tree,” she said.

Now roughly one hundred pink Flamingos migrate to her front yard every winter.

“The flock grows from year to year,” she said.

The pandemic means no walk only nights this year. Alexander estimates they draw crowds of 30,000 people with no way to social distance.

Still, with entertainment options limited, he anticipates the event will be very busy and hopes it brings some joy to a year in desperate need.

“(People) having something where they go to, and getting in the car and drive down and see all the lights and displays, it’s just fantastic,” he said.

Christmas Tree Lane opens Tuesday at 6 p.m. and runs through Christmas.