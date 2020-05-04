Thousands of families received groceries from Adventist church

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Sunday, Adventist churches partnered to give away groceries to a thousand families.

The giveaway started at 9 a.m. at Fresno Adventist Academy, but so many people showed up that they ran out of boxes by noon, two hours early.

About a hundred volunteers packed up 40-thousand pounds of food, wearing gloves and masks as they loaded up cars.

“The closer we can stick together and love on each other whatever that looks like, it’s better for all of us so I just encourage us to smile when we can even if they can’t see our smile, and keep loving on one another it will make the community better,” Fresno Sunnyside Church, Pastor Nicholas Lozito said.

Church officials are hoping to do more giveaways at the end of May or early June.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.