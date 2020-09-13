‘This smoke also has a positive side:’ Officials say inversion layer is helping crews battle Creek Fire, gain more containment

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — A hazy layer of smoke covering most of Fresno and Madera counties as the Creek Fire continues to burn.

The fire is less active now thanks to an inversion layer, fire officials say as much of a burden as it is, it’s actually working in the firefighter’s favor.

“People that are suffering all this, the bad air, all the smoke, I hope that they understand that this smoke also has a positive side, it’s blocking the sun and it’s really helping moderate fire behavior that’s giving us a great opportunity to try to get ahead of the fire and get a good handle on this,” Michael Davis with the Great Basin incident management team said.

While the smoke is keeping aircrews from attacking the flames from above because of low visibility, crews on the ground are hopeful to increase containment by Monday.

“We’re working in division B which is right across here, up to Cascadel woods area, we are hopeful that the next 48 hours that this area will be contained as well,” Davis said.

The Madera County Sheriff’S Office says there’s also a team of deputies going around assessing the damage of property and reaching out to the homeowners personally. So far they confirmed 5 homes have been destroyed in Madera county.

“It’s very hard for us to make those notifications, I can tell you yesterday I went out there personally to view the damage and was able to make my way to Mammoth lakes and just the destruction was unbelievable,” Sheriff Tyson Pogue with Madera County Sheriff’s Office said.

The community is grateful to all the first responders, Cassandra Hepburn was evacuated from her home on Sunday. The next day, she rolled up her sleeves to give back to neighbors and the first responders protecting their homes.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for what you’re doing, for saving our homes, for helping us through this,” Hepburn said.

