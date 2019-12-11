This man was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana vape pods to children

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested for selling marijuana to minors after a decoy was used to catch him in the act, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruben Dominguez of Dinuba was booked into Fresno County Jail on Monday on two charges of selling marijuana to minors and one of evading a police officer.

Deputies say Dominguez was using social media to illegally sell marijuana to minors. The THC flavored pods were marketed under the name STIIIZY.

Detectives say they used a minor decoy to meet Dominguez and purchase some of the pods. Dominguez was then arrested when the transaction was complete.

