‘This isn’t a video game’: Police chief’s warning after 3 dead in Fresno crash

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The three people killed in Saturday’s fiery crash in Fresno, seen above in surveillance video from a nearby gas station, have yet to be officially identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office believes one victim is a man in his fifties and the two other victims, who were traveling together, are female relatives in their twenties.

“Once we are able to confirm their identifications, we will be releasing their names,” said Tony Botti with the Sheriff’s Office.

Time codes from the recently released radio traffic sound show the sheriff’s deputy who was in pursuit of the suspect, 20-year-old Francisco Portillo, chased him for 26 seconds before calling it off.

“He did a burnout, the vehicle is accelerating past 100 [mph], I’ll be canceling pursuit at Mckinley and Millbrook,” the deputy said.

In a press conference on Monday, Chief Paco Balderrama says the department has seen too many dangerous drivers try to flee the police recently, and it’s a culture in Fresno that needs to change.

“This isn’t a video game, this isn’t Grand Theft Auto or Need for Speed where there’s no consequences…people die, and we’ve seen a lot of people die in the last six months,” he said.

Portillo, who is still in the hospital, faces a felony DUI, three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, and evading with gross bodily injury enhancements.

Botti believes they will be able to confirm the identities of the victims soon. This incident under investigation by Fresno Police.