This gang member is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man wanted in connection with a violent fight is on the loose and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office wants your help tracking him down.

Deputies are searching for 47-year-old Jesse Verdugo, described as a member of the Malos Hechos motorcycle gang. He is wanted for his role in an incident outside Fresno’s City Lights nightclub in December.

The Sheriff’s Office says it started after a security guard kicked out some members of the Malos Hechos.

“They weren’t too happy about getting kicked out. One of them actually fought back and beat up one of the security guards pretty badly, he got a concussion, broke some of his teeth,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tony Botti.

Verdugo was identified as the man responsible. He is described as 5’8”, 200 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair, possibly with a mustache and beard. He’s wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

“We know that Jesse is kind of one of the newer members of the group, and to see violence like this ticking up again is obviously concerning, so we want to try and put a stop to it as quickly as possible,” said Botti.

Earlier this week, MAGEC stopped by a house in Fresno where Verdugo is known to hang out. His motorcycle was there, but he was not.

A video from outside the Crossroads nightclub in Fresno shows a different incident in April 2014 that led to the arrests of four Malos Hechos members. It shows how violent they can be once a fight breaks out.

“That basically caused that gang to get dismantled after that once people got sent away to prison, and they really went dark for a number of years, but we’re starting to see them resurface again,” said Botti.

The Sheriff’s Office believes Verdugo joined the gang after the 2014 incident.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

