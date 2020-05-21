Live Now
Fresno County officials provide detail on its variance approval from the state.

Third person arrested in connection with murder of Ahmaud Arbery

by: Tristi Rodriguez

Ahmaud Arbery / CNN

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (KRON) — A third person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

The GBI arrested William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. He will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23. by a father and son.

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with the murder of Arbery on May 7. They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

This Thursday, May 7, 2020, file photo combo of images provided by the Glynn County Detention Center in Georgia shows Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. Georgia’s attorney general on Sunday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of the two men as he ran through a neighborhood. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

On Tuesday, May 19, around 6:40 p.m., GBI agents executed a search warrant at the McMichael’s home.

No further details are being released at this time due to the active and ongoing case.

This case is being investigated in partnership with District Attorney Joyette Holmes of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office. 

