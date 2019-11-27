Third Annual ‘Operation Gobble’ gives 500 families free turkeys for Thanksgiving

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The spirit of giving continues as Fresno City Council President Paul Caprioglio and other organizations handed out more than 500 free turkeys with all the trimmings.

It was part of the Third Annual District 4 Operation Gobble. The Thanksgiving meal boxes went to families who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

The tradition is relatively new. All the families who received meal kits were pre-selected as ones who had the most need. Those we spoke say they are just grateful to know that they will be able to share a warm Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones.

Volunteer after volunteer helped to unload a Meathead Movers truck filled with turkeys. More than 500 Thanksgiving meal kits were given away.

“I’m very grateful because I had no food this year and I’m not ashamed to say it, so it’s helping me out a lot, I can at least feed my family,” says Pamela Martin, one of many receiving free meal kit.

Caprioglio, along with several sponsors and volunteers, came together to bring relief this holiday season.

“If we didn’t do this, they would not have a Thanksgiving dinner, they would not have the opportunity to sit down with their family members and share and be thankful for everything they have. So this year they will have a complete dinner and we’re happy to provide that for them,” said Caprioglio.

Emily Crouch has been standing in line since before 10 a.m.; she plans to have her Thanksgiving at home.

“My grandson is expecting the turkey with the dressing and the mash potatoes and everything,” she expressed.

But Crouch says without this event she and her family wouldn’t be able to properly celebrate the holiday.

“I’m on social security and I only get a hundred dollars of food for the month and there are times where I just can’t make it so I come to the church to help me out and I can help my family,” she explained.

Caprioglio says they hope to be able to give out more turkeys and meal kits next year and keep the tradition alive.

