Thieves break into high-end luxury store in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are investigating a burglary early Friday morning.

Police said they responded to an alarm call around 3:45 a.m. and found that someone broke into the Sceptre and Sash store at Shepherd Avenue and Champlain Drive in northeast Fresno.

Police say someone pried open the main doors and cut through a security door.

It’s unknown what, if anything, was taken from the store.

Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

