Thick fog Sunday and Monday mornings

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through Noon Sunday. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

The fog leads to dangerous driving conditions because of low visibilities. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 99, Highway 41, Highway 43, I-5 near Lost Hills, Highway 152, Highway 180, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia.

Use your low-beam headlights. Keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Anticipate travel delays and visibilities as low as 200 feet in some locations.

Fog will return Sunday night into Monday morning.

Fresno ended up with a cooler high of 64 degrees Saturday afternoon because of lingering fog and cloud cover.