Thick fog is in the Central Valley: ‘Please reduce that speed’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Thick fog caused visibility to drop as low as the length of a car at times Monday morning, meaning a driver who sees something in their path has virtually no time to stop.

Fog is the leading cause of weather-related accidents in California.

Officer Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol says accidents happen when drivers don’t see other vehicles until too late.

“Please reduce that speed. Give yourself enough space cushion between the car you are following behind and again just give yourself time to stop in case of an emergency. Definitely, always our big reminder to have your low-beam headlights on, fog lights if you have them.”

Don’t use your high-beam lights in fog.

If you’ve ever tried your bright lights in fog it might look more clear – at first. Don’t let your eyes fool you.

Try it sometime in an empty parking lot.

Things close up may be easier to see but your bright lights make it more difficult to see things farther away – and in fog you’re trying to see as far ahead as you possibly can.

Driving in #fog, you can actually see better if you don't use your bright lights. Keep your headlights on in daytime fog driving, too, to help other drivers see you. pic.twitter.com/uwCQYtriSi — Justin Sacher (@justinsacher) December 22, 2020

As for whether drivers should choose the highway or surface streets when traveling in fog, Officer Salas says travel on roads you’re most familiar with.

“If you do feel afraid driving in the fog which a lot of us do when you can’t see 100 feet in front of us just pull off where you believe it’s safe and just wait it out until some of the fog burns off.”