Thibault leaving Fresno State to spend fifth year at Texas

(KSEE/KGPE) – On her instagram account, Wednesday, ex-Fresno State standout golfer Brigitte Thibault announced she is transferring to the University of Texas for her fifth year of college.

Exciting news on my instagram… Can you guess what it is?🧡

Full message on my instagram: https://t.co/0zU8QtKNww pic.twitter.com/N2mxTJCaMB — brigitte thibault (@bri_thib) July 7, 2021



The Canadian native won the Mountain West individual title as a sophomore at Fresno State, and this past season as senior, became the first Bulldog in program history to advance to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, where she tied for 59th.



“Regionals and Nationals was an eye-opening moment for me, where I realized that I could choose to put myself in that level of competition every week,” Thibault wrote in a text to Sports Central. “Also, I wanted to use this opportunity to grow, get out of my comfort zone, and find new ways of training. I am truly grateful for Fresno State, but am extremely excited for the things ahead.”

The Texas Women’s Golf team finished fifth in the country this past season, after losing to Mississippi in the Quarterfinals of match play at the NCAA Team Championship.

At No. 114 in the Women’s Amateur World Golf Rankings, Thibault is the top-ranked women’s Canadian amateur in the world, and played in the first two Augusta National Women’s Amateurs.

She told Sports Central she also plans on entering LPGA Qualifying School while competing at Texas in the fall. Q School’s first stage is in mid-August, its second stage is in late October, and the final Q-Series portion is from November 29-December 5.