‘They are chomping at the bit’: Gyms getting ready to reopen for their eager customers

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It has been over a month since gyms and fitness centers closed their doors to the public but as Gov. Gavin Newsom slowly opens up the state – many gyms are ready to open their doors once again.

Sean Clinton, GB3’s General Manager, said their members and employees call every day to find out when they can get back to the gym.

“People are eager to get back. It’s a good environment to work in so we have a lot of employees who want to come back to work, just like myself.”

Clinton said they have been preparing to reopen for weeks, but there is still uncertainty on what can be in use – and what cannot.

“Everything is six feet apart or more,” said Clinton. “So, we have plenty of spacing from our locations for a large quantity of people at a social distance spacing.”

Clinton isn’t sure if they can have their sauna and child care open. He said they plan on following whatever the governor or mayor decides is safe.

“Right now, for all of the clubs, if we are able to open I’m sure we are going to be in phases and we will open in a slow pace,” said Clinton. “Until we can get everything going.”

Like GB3, Fort Washington Fitness is also ready to open. Manager Rob Johnson said they have been doing online classes, but nothing beats working out in your local gym.

“I get messages literally every day via Instagram, Facebook, asking if I had heard anything and when is the gym going to be open,” said Johnson. “They are chomping at the bit about wanting to get back in the club and rightfully so the gym is our second home.”

Johnson said they stocked up on cleaning supplies and plan on reducing the number of people taking classes in person.

“We’ve spent this entire time off getting the clubs remodeled and cleaned,” said Johnson. “We have tripled the sanitation supplies and we have masks for our employees.”

