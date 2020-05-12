‘They are all suffering’: New grant available to help Downtown Fresno businesses

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Local restaurants are struggling to stay open as ‘stay at home’ orders remain in effect.

President and CEO for the Downtown Fresno Partnership, Jimmy Cerracchio, says most Downtown Fresno businesses are struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic.

“Most of the businesses are down 75 to 85% in revenues, so they are all suffering,” said Cerracchio.

Many local restaurants were forced to cut their hours of operation to save costs; others had to temporarily shut down due to both a lack of customers and not receiving any financial aid.

“Our downtown business community has not received almost any assistance,” said Cerracchio. “Whether from the federal CARES Act money or through the local grants or loans that the city had. They have just not been able to qualify or receive any of that money.”

Cerracchio said they want to do what they can to help these local businesses. With generous partners, the Downtown Fresno Partnership was able to offer small businesses a $500 to $2,500 grant to help them survive.

“We work really hard to try and get the retail restaurant aspect of Downtown Fresno moving over the last ten years and we don’t want to see that go away,” said Cerracchio.

For businesses that apply and receive the grant money, it could go a long way and help them stay afloat during this pandemic.

Connie Rodriguez works at the Downtown Fresno restaurant Take 3. She says many across the food industry had to cut hours or shut down completely.

“I know one of my coworkers is working a second job,” said Rodriguez. “So, it’s kind of been a struggle but we are trying to keep our head above the water with this whole pandemic thing going on.”

Rodriguez said most days people are lined up to get their take out.

“We appreciate it,” said Rodriguez. “You know they are keeping us working every day and everyone is so kind and people have been really sweet.”

Businesses can apply for the grant from May 11th until May 18th. For more information, go to the Downtown Fresno Partnership’s website.

