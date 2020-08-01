‘There’s still a lot that needs to take place:’ Fresno Unified School District announces online learning plans

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Back-to-school this year will be different than any other for the tens of thousands of students in the Fresno Unified School District.

Superintendent Bob Nelson unveiled the plan for reopening schools using distance learning Friday.

“You’ll see on these schedules that all of our students are going to begin their live instruction for the day at 9 o’clock in the morning on school days,” he said.

Students will have blocks of live instruction mixed in with other resources depending on grade levels, including educational and fitness videos and time for clubs and sports.

Manuel Bonilla, president of the Fresno Teachers Association said they worked with the district on the schedules and are satisfied, but they’d like the plan as a whole to offer more.

“We know that there’s still a lot more that needs to take place, a lot more information, resources, and time that needs to be established in order for parents, teachers, and students to feel comfortable going back,” he said.

Bonilla said with such an emphasis on technology, everyone needs to know exactly where resources are.

“If I’m a teacher, or a student, or a parent and something happens with my computer I need to know who to go to, when they’re available and how quickly that’s going to turn around because that’s going to affect everything I do in distance learning,” he said.

Nelson said the plan will be constantly evolving and more information will be added. But he wanted to give parents a look at what’s in store until they reach the ultimate goal of students returning to campus.

