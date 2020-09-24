‘There’s a ton of hope’: As more Central Valley school waivers are granted, educators more optimistic on getting students back on campus

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — More Central Valley schools are preparing to welcome back students after the state continues to approve more waivers.
Both a school district awarded a waiver, and another ready to start the process, say it’s a sign things are finally looking up in this pandemic.
Whether they have a waiver or not, all Central Valley school district have been planning for months on how to get their students safely back on campus.
Superintendent and principal Judith Szpor of Clay Joint Elementary School District, which got its waiver awarded on Tuesday, said they’ve been fortunate to practice some of their planning after getting cleared to bring special needs students back about four weeks ago.
“We were able to practice our arrival plan, screening every family, checking temperatures,” said Szpor. “We were able to practice our cleaning in-between groups.”
Clovis Unified School District has been working on their waiver application for a week, planning to vote on submitting it or not at their board meeting Wednesday.
Deputy superintendent Norm Anderson said there’s some optimism about the situation with more Fresno County schools getting the waiver, however, he adds there’s some anxiety as well.
“There’s a positive moment [about the waivers], but those schools getting it are a little bit smaller than most of the larger school districts,” Anderson said. “Nonetheless, they have their own challenges for sure.”
Anderson said it’s encouraging to see the county so close to the red tier, which would allow more industries — like restaurants — to open up more. It’s a welcome sign for Szpor as well, who’s seen the difference being back on campus makes.
She’s ready to see that in all of her students.
“There’s a ton of hope,” Szpor said. “Hearing kids’ voices and laughter [with] learning going on at a campus is a huge sign of hope.”
So far in the Central Valley, 32 school waivers have been approved by the state. Below you can see who got them:
|County
|Applicant
|Date Waiver Approved
|Fresno
|Clay Joint Elementary School District
|9/22/2020
|Fresno
|Fresno Christian School
|9/22/2020
|Fresno
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help
|9/22/2020
|Fresno
|St. Anthony’s Catholic School
|9/22/2020
|Fresno
|St. LaSalle Catholic School
|9/22/2020
|Fresno
|Kerman Christian
|9/22/2020
|Kings
|Kings Christian School (K-6)
|9/22/2020
|Tulare
|Saucelito Elementary
|9/22/2020
|Tulare
|Hope Elementary
|9/22/2020
|Merced
|Our Lady of Miracles
|9/18/2020
|Tulare
|Central Valley Christian Academy (K-6)
|9/18/2020
|Tulare
|Sierra View Jr. Academy (TK-6)
|9/18/2020
|Tulare
|George McCann (TK-6)
|9/16/2020
|Tulare
|Dinuba Jr. Academy (K-6)
|9/16/2020
|Tulare
|St. Aloysius
|9/16/2020
|Tulare
|St. Paul’s School (TK-6)
|9/16/2020
|Tulare
|St. Anne’s Catholic School (TK-6)
|9/16/2020
|Tulare
|Zion Lutheran School (TK-6)
|9/16/2020
|Tulare
|St. Aloysius (TK-6)
|9/16/2020
|Merced
|Dos Palos Elementary (TK-2)
|9/15/2020
|Merced
|Bernhard Marks Elementary (3-5)
|9/15/2020
|Fresno
|Hume Lake Charter School
|9/15/2020
|Tulare
|Zion Lutheran School (K-2)
|9/11/2020
|Kings
|Mary-Immaculate Queen School – Lemoore
|9/6/2020
|Kings
|Armona Union Elementary
|9/6/2020
|Tulare
|George McCann (TK-2)
|9/6/2020
|Tulare
|Dinuba Jr. Academy (K-2)
|9/6/2020
|Tulare
|St. Paul’s School (TK-2)
|9/6/2020
|Tulare
|St. Anne’s Catholic School (TK-2)
|9/6/2020
|Tulare
|St. Aloysius (TK-2)
|9/6/2020
|Kings
|St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School
|8/28/2020
|Kings
|Hanford Christian School
|8/28/2020
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.