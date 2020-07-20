‘There’s a higher power than Governor Newsom:’ Fresno church keeps its doors open despite recent order to close

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno church kept its doors open despite Gov. Newsom’s order to close places of worship Sunday.

Many attended in-person service at Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno.

“The church doors are open and they’ll continue to be open,” said Pastor Jim Franklin of Cornerstone Church.

Gov. Newsom ordering places of worship to close because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the Valley.

“The governor talked about critical businesses, churches are critical, that’s why we must be opening, we must not only meet the physical needs of people, we got to meet the spiritual and emotional needs of people, this is not a protest against the governor, this is standing up to help people during this time,” he said.

The church is taking several precautions from social distancing people inside to providing hand sanitizer and masks as parishioners walk in.

Franklin says coming to church is safer than going to a big box store.

“The Fresno County health department has said there’s been no uptick that has been in any way linked to churches, churches are not the problem, churches are the answer,” Franklin said.

Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld and Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau, agree.

“In this service, I wore my mask the whole time, as did everyone else, even during the singing, I was socially distanced from the nearest person,” Brandau said.

The Fresno City Attorney’s Office says code enforcement has steered clear of local churches.

“We’re not going to allow Governor Newsom to tell us that we can’t congregate, we can’t go to church it’s in our constitution that we can do that, and there’s a higher power than Governor Newsom,” Bredefeld said.

The county says if there is any action it would come from the state.

“Some people say what happens if they come and arrest you, well we’ll cross that bridge when they get here,” Franklin said.

