‘There is nothing more patriotic’; Flyover welcomed by healthcare staff fighting COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – With the roar of jet engines, four F-15c Eagle aircraft took off over dozens of medical facilities throughout California to salute them for their hard work battling through the coronavirus pandemic.

In his role as the 144th Fighter Wing’s medical physician, Physician-in-Chief at Kaiser Permanente in North Fresno Shahzad Jahromi knows most of the airmen who perform these flyovers.

On Wednesday, instead of flying over stadiums, they flew over hospitals saluting these men and women for their hard work.

“There is nothing more patriotic than seeing a flyby and again with dedication to our staff and physicians that have been fighting the coronavirus in our hospitals inside our doors that nobody else can see,” said Jahromi.

Jahromi says it’s been an uphill battle dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Although it sometimes seems never-ending, getting saluted is a special honor.

Manager of Birthing Center at Kaiser Permanente Susan Alday says it’s always nice to get appreciated.

“The support is overwhelming. Having it from the guard and everywhere in the world has been overwhelming and I am very proud of everybody and these front line staff deserve all of the applause,” said Alday.

