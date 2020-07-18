‘There are so many questions’ after Fresno Unified says the new school year will start online-only

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Unified will return to online-only schooling on Aug. 17, the first day of instruction.

Superintendent Bob Nelson made the announcement after Governor Gavin Newsom mandated all schools in a county on the state’s watch list must remain closed and only offer online instruction.

“So we will get right to it. We are announcing that we will start the 2020-2021 school year in 100% online model,” said Nelson.

Nelson said the district wanted to offer options for parents, however with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Fresno County that wasn’t realistic.

“But obviously are current health situation has dramatically deteriorated since that time and we are glad to see that we are exactly in line with the states directive to be 100% online,” said Nelson.

After it was announced that schools would not be opening in Fresno County, there was a small protest in Front of Fresno Unified’s School District Office.

Laura Maxey was among the protestors. Her children attend school in Fresno Unified and she is upset over the decision.

“I just want parents and teachers to have a choice whether they want to send their kids to in-person school or virtual,” said Maxey.

Maxey said she and her husband are essential workers and they will have major child care issues.

Fresno Teacher’s Association leaders are also worried about this last-minute response as they will not have enough time to prep for the start of the school year.

Manuel Bonilla with the Fresno Teacher’s Association said he has already released a statement of questions they need answered before the first day of instruction August 17th.

“There are so many questions that need to be answered particular from the educators’ standpoint. How do we make this as robust as possible?” said Bonilla.

The association is asking Fresno Unified School District to delay the start of the school year so they can adequately prepare.

“Even if it was one week to design another week to get feedback and another week to train we are already at a marker where it might now be possible to start within the school year,” said Bonilla.

