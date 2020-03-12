Live Now
Governor Newsom, state health officials update on COVID-19 response

The underground ark to save humanity the government never built

News

Coronavirus pandemic: A study by a federal panel found that a flu pandemic could wipe out tens of millions of Americans within days. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, circumstances are less severe, but people are worried. One way to ensure that civilization could survive a pandemic or other global catastrophe is to build a pandemic center, a safe haven for selected people with certain skills so that society could rebuild. Investigative reporter George Knapp says one proposal has already been on the table. Originally aired March 29, 2012, on KLAS TV in Las Vegas.

by: George Knapp

Posted: / Updated:

A diagram shows an underground “ark” proposed at the Nevada National Security Site.

MYSTERY WIRE — The coronavirus is dominating headlines and public attention all over the world. Scientists have long warned that the US is unprepared for a deadly pandemic.

One ambitious idea proposed a few years ago was to build an underground ark, of sorts, a safe haven in the event of a biological weapon or plague-like pandemic. It would house 5,000 humans with various skill sets at all times. They could emerge later when the threat subsides and could rebuild civilization. It was the brainchild of space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow, who commissioned a detailed study and drew up plans.

“By having research labs underground that could survive a pandemic attack and be recovered after that attack is over,” explains Troy Wade, a former Nevada Test Site scientist. “That would be enormous if we were to do something like that.”

The proposed underground “ark” was one of several proposals considered by the agencies that operate what was once America’s atomic testing site.

So what became of the idea? The exclusive story is on mysterywire.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.