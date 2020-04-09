COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

The U.K. has a location similar to ‘Skinwalker Ranch’

News

by: George Knapp

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — A paranormal hot spot nicknamed “Skinwalker Ranch” in northeastern Utah has long been the center of strange events including UFO sightings and animal mutilations. But there are other locations around the world with similar claims of bizarre activity.

Skinwalker Ranch easily ranks among the strangest places in the world, and for good reason. There are documented reports of UFO sightings, weird lights, orbs, creatures, crop circles, and unsettling animal mutilations, dating back more than 200 years.

The ranch is the most intensely studied paranormal location in history, but investigators believe there are other similar locations, including one in the U.K. Is there a common denominator, a reason why certain places generate so many unusual encounters? I sat down with two of Europe’s best known investigators to find out.

RELATED:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.