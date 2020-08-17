‘The struggle is real’: Central Unified parent describes first days of new school year

Several more school districts are kicking off the 2020-2021 school year this week

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Thousands of students, including those at Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified, will returned to their classrooms this week virtually. Many are still concerned about the distance learning model, so KSEE 24 thought to check in with a parent whose kids already started.

Central Unified started school Wednesday, Aug. 12. But for TaLaura Rhodes’ two daughters, both Rio Vista Middle School students, their school year actually started on Aug. 13.

They couldn’t log into class.

“Every time I entered my new class, it kept logging me out of the Zoom and my account,” said Bunny Rhodes, a 7th grader at Rio Vista.

Even after getting in, though, the issues only mounted.

“They’re already like, I’m missing this, [now they’re saying] I can’t hear. The volume kept going up and down. It kept freezing. It was very frustrating,” TaLaura Rhodes said.

TaLaura Rhodes said she’s lucky to be able to be home for her kids at this time.

“If I was gone, then they’d probably be so frustrated that they wouldn’t even try to get back in. It would just be a wrap. It would just be over for that,” she said.

Central Unified got her kids the needed technology in time, according to TaLaura Rhodes, and she adds the school district’s tech department has been very responsive — letting them know they’re aware of the issues.

She’s aware it’s all a work in progress, but she’s hopeful for the day school actually means going to the classroom.

“They’re trying their best as kids, us as parents, them as teachers, to adapt to it and just keep everything going. Keep everyone positive with what’s going on,” TaLaura Rhodes said. “But, the struggle is real.”