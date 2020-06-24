The ‘Robert E. Lee’ tree is in Kings Canyon National Park – and there are no plans to rename it

KINGS CANYON, California (KGPE) – The death of George Floyd is triggering the tearing down of statues of historic, and in some cases controversial, figures from plinths all over the United States.

The push to remove imagery could move into the mountains above the Central Valley.

A 255 foot tall Giant Sequoia is the second-largest tree in the Grant Grove section of Kings Canyon National Park and the 11th largest Giant Sequoia in the world. It was named after Robert E. Lee back in 1875 – before the park existed.

Officials at Kings Canyon National Park say many trees were already given names before the park was created.

“It was named prior to the formation of the National Parks,” said the park’s Sintia Kawasaki-Yee. “So, it was a name that was given to this tree ahead of our parks.”

Kawasaki-Yee said although the National Park removed the sign dedicating the tree to Robert E. Lee, it is still officially named after him.

“The naming of a tree in this point in time is typically signed by congress or the director of the parks service is able to go through the process of naming a tree. But, we as a park don’t name trees,” said Kawasaki-Yee.

To rename the tree congress or the director of the National Park will have to sign off on a name change. Kawasaki-Yee said if there is a big call to change the name then the park would consider starting that process.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.