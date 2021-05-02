The recall effort has passed the valid signature threshold. Now what?

(Inside California Politics) — The threshold of verified signatures reported by California counties has officially been met for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom.

The valid signatures now total more than 1.6 million, passing the 1.5 million signatures required.

There is a 30 business day period for voter who may have changed their minds on the recall petition, 130,000 signature would have to be withdrawn to stop the recall.

An official date for the recall election has not been set but it expected to be held late fall.

