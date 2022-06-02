BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was the first day of meteorological summer. As temperatures rise, people are using air conditioning to keep cool.

The temperature to set the air conditioner at has been the topic of much debate in every household in America. But now that debate may be put to rest.

According to a National Opinion Research Center poll, the most popular air conditioning temperature is 72 degrees, both day and night.

Some people drop their thermostats down to 55 degrees, while others go as high as 76 degrees.

While everyone has an opinion on the perfect temperature, most Americans agree that having air conditioning is better than not having that option on a hot summer’s day.