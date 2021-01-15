The Painted Table says it wants to buy Fresno’s Tower Theatre properties

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno restaurant The Painted Table has made an offer to buy the Tower Theatre properties, according to an announcement by the restaurant Friday.

In a statement, co-owner Jeromie Garza-Hansen said that the decision to purchase was the right thing to do for both the business community and greater Tower District community.

“We hope to have the opportunity to preserve the Tower Theatre as an entertainment venue that the community can be proud of and enjoy for generations to come.”

The move comes after Adventure Church began the process of buying the iconic theater. Both Tower District residents and businesses raised concerns about that sale due to the potential impact it would have on attracting other businesses to the Tower District.