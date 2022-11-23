The State Street Ballet and the Valley Perform Arts Council are back with the performance of The Nutcracker at the Saroyan Theatre on Saturday, Non. 26 at 1:00 and 6:30 pm.

Student dancers from the Fresno Ballet will perform alongside State Street Ballet professional dancers

Tickets are available at ValleyPerformingArtsCouncil.org.

The student dancers from VPAC will be performing in a pop-up performance of The Nutcracker on Friday at River Park from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm where tickets will also be available for 50% off.