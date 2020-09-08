The importance of getting a flu shot during the pandemic

The four major manufacturers of flu shots say they plan to supply almost 200,000,000 doses of vaccine to the U.S. this flu season. That’s up from about 170,000,000 last season.

Fewer than half of american adults and about 60% of kids typically get the flu shot each year. Now, public health officials say they plan an even greater push for vaccinations because of the covid-19 pandemic.

So when is the best time to get a flu shot? We asked family physician Dr. Rachel Yankey from Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for her opinion.