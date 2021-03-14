‘The House’ church in Visalia distributes 220 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine

FRESNO, Cali. (KGPE) — The House church in Visalia partnered with Walgreens to administer 220 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Sunday.

Organizers say they held the clinic in Visalia’s oval district to make it accessible to those who may be economically disadvantaged.

“Many do not have the access to services and amenities that are necessary,” said Rogelio Ovalle, the pastor at The House and the executive director of the Nehemiah project.

“This is an economically oppressed community. I had one lady who wept…crying, because she said she had no other way to get the vaccine,” Ovalle continued.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires one shot. Officials say that makes it easier to distribute to communities where people might have a more difficult time getting to clinics.

Visalia resident Carol Sanchez suffered from the coronavirus late last year and said being able to get the vaccine in just one dose is a weight off her shoulders.

“I have never been sicker than that in my whole life… The minute they said something about coming to get the vaccine, I said, ‘I want to go get it, because I don’t want to go through that illness again… it was awful,” she said.

Ovalle says the Nehemiah Project is currently working on hosting a clinic in Porterville and Bakersfield. They also want to host another one in Visalia.