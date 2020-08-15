The final preps before school starts for Clovis Unified

FRENO, Calif. (KGPE) — With the first day of virtual learning right around the corner Clovis Unified educators are scrambling to combat the potential digital divide.

Erin Roberts is a seventh-grade science teacher with Clovis Unified. She said it’s exciting gearing up for the first day of school and she feels well prepared for whatever comes her way.

“So we are ready for it and we will do our absolute best it’s not ideal the situation we are coming back to with distance learning but it’s what we have to work with and we will make the absolute best out of it,” said Roberts.

Roberts said she feels like this is her first year teaching once again because she had to adapt her lesson plans to fit an online curriculum.

“That we are really worried about the number of people online at the same time because we do provide hot-spots to the families that requested them so they will all be pulling on the same wire I guess you can say,” said Roberts.

Shaping the way how kindergarten is taught will be a new experience. Tracy Korenak said this new wave of teaching will have its challenges but she is excited to get back in the groove of things with her students.

“We plan on singing and dancing and doing our morning opener of the alphabet right there with them. So, it’s probably going to be more like a show,” said Korenak.

Clovis Unified has distributed around 19,000 laptops and tables and 4,000 hot spots.

Liberty elementary school principal George Petersen said it’s going to take a village to ensure all children are happy and engaged in their school work and ensuring going back to school will not be an added stress.

“Some of these families have been through some very difficult times so the social emotional piece is a priority for us we want that kid when they look at that screen in the morning not to view it as an added stresser in their life,” said Petersen.

