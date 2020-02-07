The driver of this truck stole 47 iPads from a Sanger school, deputies say

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of this truck.

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost 50 iPads were stolen from a Sanger elementary school over the weekend, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday around 3:30 p.m., deputies says a mid-2000s extended-cab Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was seen driving onto campus at Fairmont Elementary School. The man driving it then broke into the classrooms.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, among the items stolen were 47 iPads, cases, and headphones. The estimated loss for the school is $37,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Jacobsen at (559) 600-8709.

