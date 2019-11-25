The Doobie Brothers bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Fresno

Michael McDonald, second from left, on keyboards performs with the Doobie Brothers at The Doobie Brothers at Ryman Auditorium on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Save Mart Center at Fresno State announced the Doobie Brothers will unite September 13th at the Save Mart Center with former frontman Michael McDonald for the 2020 North American tour celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary!

The Save Mart Center at Fresno State said Singer-guitarists Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons, singer-keyboardist McDonald, and multi-instrumentalist John McFee will tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years during the trek, which kicks off June 9th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will stop in Fresno on September 13th!

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will join The Doobie Brothers in Fresno!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket Prices Starting at $43.75 Go to savemartcenter.com for all price levels.

Get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office. Sign up for Presale Info and Exclusive Offers through Our “SAVE the Date” E-Club at SaveMartCenter.com

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.