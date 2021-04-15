The Clovis Rodeo will return – with some changes

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – The Clovis rodeo will be back this year, with some changes for its April 21 to April 25 run.

“This is by far the hardest rodeo we’ve ever put on. There’s more challenges this year than we’ve ever met,” said Ken Elliott, President of the Clovis Rodeo Association.

The rodeo will require proof of complete vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours. For those who do not have a negative test result ready, a self-swab test center with results in less than 15 minutes will be on site.

Capacity at the grounds will also be limited, in line with health department guidelines.

“We’re opening the gates at 40% under the COVID protocol,” said Elliott. “We’re hoping to go into the orange during our rodeo. The Fresno County Health Department gave us permission to go all the way up to 67, so we’re hoping for that to increase.”

The rodeo is a Clovis tradition going back over a century, with a one-year hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“The economy, the community, and the residents all look forward to the rodeo. This is like the Indianapolis 500 of Clovis. I mean, it really changes this entire region for a week,” said Shawn Miller, Clovis’ Business Development Manager.

People from all over the state and country travel to Clovis for the events, bringing in millions of dollars for local hotels, restaurants, and shops – revenue that’s much needed for many businesses after a tough year.

“One of the reasons we decided to do this, this is actually to help the city of Clovis. We generate over $12 million in charitable events and stuff like that, and also money going back. The restaurant owners, the bar owners, and everyone else who has suffered, so hopefully this will give some of that back to them,” said Elliott.