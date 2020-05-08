The city of Coalinga deems all businesses essential during COVID-19 pandemic

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city council in Coalinga has declared all businesses in the city as essential.

Officials say all businesses within the city of Coalinga limits have been categorized as essential businesses and are allowed to remain open for the duration of the local and state emergency.

All businesses that choose to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic are required to the social distancing guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control.

This includes:

  • Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people
  • No large group gatherings
  • No crowded places and avoid mass gatherings

All businesses are also encouraged to:

  • Encourage employees and patrons to wash their hands thoroughly for at
    least 20 seconds after being in a public space
  • Encourage employees and patrons to use a hand sanitizer that contains at
    least 60% alcohol
  • Encourage employees and patrons to avoid touching your eyes, nose and
    mouth while in a public space

