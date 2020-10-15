The Central Valley’s “Making Strides” walk is happening, but with changes

The American Cancer Society is holding its annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk in Fresno on Saturday, October 17, but with some changes due to the pandemic. Participants are encouraged to sign up online, do the walk on their own, and attend an open house-style event at Campus Point from 9 a.m. till noon.

TJ Johnson, the Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society’s West Region explains the importance of this annual fundraiser, and how ACS services have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To sign up online go to: http://www.makingstrideswalk.org/centralvalley

